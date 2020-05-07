MUNCIE — An Anderson woman working as a pharmacy technician at a Walgreens store in Muncie has been arrested on suspicion of stealing hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.
Brenda Lynn Carson, 26, 100 block of Golden Drive, was arrested Monday by the Delaware County Narcotics Unit and special agents with the DEA at the store.
Carson is charged with two felony counts of dealing in a Schedule II narcotic drugs and theft and six misdemeanor charges of possession of prescription pain medication.
She is being detained at the Delaware County Jail on $70,000 bond.
Walgreens loss prevention personnel stopped Carson as she was leaving work and found 23 hydrocodone pills in her possession.
Law enforcement was called to the store and during an interview Carson reportedly admitted she had been stealing hydrocodone and oxycodone tablets from the store.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Carson estimated she had stolen 800 hydrocodone tablets and 100 oxycodone tablets in recent months. The store record indicated that more than 4,000 pills were missing and unaccounted for since February.
According to the affidavit, Carson told investigators she was addicted to hydrocodone and, when the prescription expired, began stealing from the pharmacy, where she worked for three years and was a suspect in an ongoing investigation at the pharmacy.
She told investigators she was consuming six or seven pills daily to feed her addiction.
Carson told investigators she had given half of the stolen medications to her mother.
Carson’s mother, who resides in Anderson, said she was purchasing the pills from her daughter for $10 each, but denied receiving half of the missing drugs, according to the affidavit.
Walgreens management told authorities the tablets cost about 98 cents each.
