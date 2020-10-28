ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been charged with two felony counts of rape for an incident that took place at the Madison County Jail.
Jhanika Nance, 34, 100 block of Plum Street, was charged Wednesday with two Level 3 felony charges of rape and a Level 6 felony charge of sexual battery that involved two other women being detained at the jail.
Her bond was set at $20,000 during an initial hearing by Magistrate Jason Childers.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by special deputy Blake Callahan with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the incidents took place between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17.
The court document states that Nance was housed in a female cell block and on several different occasions committed a sex act on another inmate.
The inmate said Nance at one point picked her up from the top bunk and threw her on the bottom bunk and forcibly pulled down her pants.
The woman told Callahan that she told Nance no and she was assaulted more than once.
Several other woman in the cellblock said Nance would observe them while they were in the shower and one of them alleged she also was assaulted.
During an interview, Nance said that any sexual interactions were consensual, according to the affidavit.
