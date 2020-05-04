ANDERSON — A 39-year-old Anderson woman was injured after being ejected from her vehicle on Sunday evening.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is investigating the single-car accident that occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
According to a news release from the sheriff's department, a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Marie McMichael was traveling westbound on County Road 67 east of County Road 300 East. The Blzer went off the north side of road, came back onto the roadway and then rolled. McMichael, who was ejected from the vehicle during the accident, was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson by Chesterfield Union Township EMS, then flow to St. Vincent Indianapolis in critical condition.
A witness to the accident saw the Blazer flip several times on the roadway after going off the road, according to the release.
