MOUNT PLEASANT — A 38-year-old Anderson woman suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on US 35 just south of Mount Pleasant.
Tiffany Starkey was transported by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie and then transferred to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
About 2:30 p.m. Friday, Indiana State Police troopers were dispatched to the site of the crash and found a 2023 Ford Focus with "heavy" front-end damage and a 2020 Ford Transport van with "heavy" front-end, passenger-side damage.
Starkey had been driving the Focus. The driver of the van, Tatyanna Myers, 24, of Lithonia, Georgia, and a female passenger were taken to the Muncie hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the police report.
A preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police indicates the van was southbound on US 35 when it crossed the center line into the path of the northbound Focus driven by Starkey. The crash is still under investigation.
A portion of US 35 south of Mount Pleasant was closed for about four hours during the initial investigation.