Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and windy. Periods of light rain this morning. High 48F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 31F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.