ANDERSON — A 27-year-old woman became the third bicyclist to die from injuries suffered in traffic accidents this summer in Anderson.
Selena Marie Lorenzana, Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Madison County Coroner Adam Matson, after she was struck by a car Monday night.
Lorenzana was riding a bicycle east on University Boulevard about 10:12 p.m. when she was struck at the intersection of Scatterfield Road, according to the Anderson Police Department.
The vehicle, driven by Aaron Thomas, 29, was northbound on Scatterfield at the time of the accident. Thomas called 911 and cooperated with authorities, police said.
The accident remains under investigation.
A woman riding a bicycle died Aug. 22 at the intersection of 15th Street and Madison Avenue. A man riding a bicycle died July 3 in the 3500 block of South Main Street.
Also, a pedestrian was struck and killed May 27 in an accident along Scatterfield.