ANDERSON — Authorities say an Anderson woman is in serious condition after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole.
Erika Pell, 25, of Anderson suffered serious injuries and was transported from Anderson to Ascension St. Vincent’s 86th Street Indianapolis hospital on Friday.
Anderson Police Department’s fatal crash team was called to investigate the accident which occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Sixth and Jackson streets, according to a press release on Monday from APD.
Pell was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt at the time of the accident and struck a light and power pole near the intersection. Her vehicle continued traveling south after the collision before coming to a stop near the intersection of West Fourth and Jackson streets.
“Police believe alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in her crash,” according to the press release. “Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated are pending the outcome of a toxicology report.”
