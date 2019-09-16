ANDERSON – An Anderson woman is listed in stable condition after being struck by a pickup truck Saturday.
Karla D. Gordon, 45, 2100 block of Noble Street, was struck by a truck at 6:58 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 23rd Street and Columbus Avenue.
Gordon was transported to St. Vincent Anderson Hospital and then transported to St. Vincent Hospital at 86th Street in Indianapolis.
Maj. Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department said Gordon was listed as stable on Monday.
The first officer at the scene reported that Gordon was unresponsive and bleeding from the back of the head and mouth, according to an Anderson Police Department accident report.
The truck was driven by Ryan O’Bryant, 38, 800 block of East 27th Street. He told police was traveling west on East 23rd Street and indicated the traffic signal was green at the intersection with Columbus Avenue.
O’Bryant said there was no eastbound traffic on East 23rd Street when he started to turn south onto Columbus Avenue. He said the sun was shining in his eyes and causing a severe glare.
He said he noticed the pedestrian at the last moment walking in the middle of the crosswalk on the south side of the intersection. O’Bryant said he attempted to stop but was unable to avoid Gordon.
Two drivers in vehicles behind O’Bryant’s truck said they saw the brake lights on his truck activate and heard the squealing of brakes.
A field sobriety test found O’Bryant had no alcohol on his breath, the report said.
