MADISON COUNTY — An Anderson woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the release, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a personal injury crash at county roads 500 North and 500 West about 8:16 a.m.
The release said a 2014 Ford F150, driven by 61-year-old Mack Gardner of Elwood, was traveling eastbound on County Road 500 North and failed to stop at a stop sign as it approached County Road 500 West. The truck collided with a 2008 Honda Civic, operated by 47-year-old Melinda Nolen of Anderson, which was traveling southbound through the intersection.
Nolen was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardner was transported to Community Hospital Anderson after being extricated from the vehicle.
The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department Accident Team.
Of the recent spate of fatal crashes in the Madison County area, Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the causes seem to be varied.
“We’ve seen that over the years where we will go several months without a fatality crash, then all of a sudden we’ll have two or more in a row,” Mellinger said.
The sheriff said the causes vary, but that this time of year, corn crops and other types of plant growth can obstruct vision at intersections, leading to increased danger when drivers don’t come to a complete stop.
This most recent incident is at least the fifth fatal crash in the area in a period of about two months.
Frank Edward Lugar Jr., 49, Summitville, died on July 5 in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 after his vehicle went off the left side of the road and entered the median. A Sheriff’s Department press release said Lugar overcorrected and his vehicle went off the right side of the road and rolled.
David Garnes, 45, of Alexandria, and Jonathan Davidson, 18, of Anderson, died July 31 after being pursued by Elwood police. The two men were killed when the vehicle they were in left the road and struck two trees in the area of Madison County roads 500 West and 1100 North.
On Aug. 7, Andrea Erli, 43, of Springport, was a passenger on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was killed when the driver of a pickup truck failed to yield to a stop sign and entered the intersection, striking the motorcycle.
On July 16, Kevin Noble, 36, of Muncie, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Indiana 67 in Daleville.
