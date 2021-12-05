ANDERSON – Anderson resident Lateche Norris, reported missing since Nov. 5 in San Diego was found by her family members on Saturday.
The San Diego Police Department posted on Twitter that Norris has been located.
“San Diego Police Department investigators met with Norris in-person today and confirmed she is safe,” the post said. “Detectives also verified Norris was not and is not the victim of any crime.”
No further details of where Norris was found has been released by the San Diego Police Department or family members.
Earlier this month Norris, 20, was considered to be at high risk because her mother, Cheryl Walker had not heard from her since a frantic telephone call on Nov. 5.
The San Diego Times Union reported at Norris was last seen with her boyfriend Joey Smith in the East Village area of downtown San Diego on Nov. 4.
On Saturday a posting on a Facebook group site set up after she was missing said the woman and her boyfriend, had been found.
“Lateche Norris and Joey Smith have been located and are SAFE,” the post said. “Cheryl, Lateche’s mom, has made physical contact with the two of them here in California. Thank you for everyone’s concern and assistance in finding Teche.”
Norris’ mother reported her daughter missing Nov. 9, according to the Sand Diego Police Department.
Both Smith and Norris were charged with domestic battery in Anderson in September with the case filed in Anderson City Court.
Her mother wrote on Facebook that Norris called her the morning of Nov. 5 from a stranger’s phone.
Walker wrote that Norris and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Smith, had been fighting for days, and when Norris called her mother she asked for the number that Smith had called Walker from the previous night.
Walker told Dateline NBC that Norris met Smith while learning to become a tattoo artist, and the couple moved to Santa Cruz in the summer. Norris returned home to Anderson some time before agreeing to meet Smith just after Halloween in San Diego, where he had relocated.
The San Diego newspaper reported that in the summer of 2021 Norris and her boyfriend lived in an apartment complex near Santa Cruz.
Smith was working construction for a nearby contractor, who was paying the couple’s apartment rent and providing them a work truck. Norris would assist Smith on his construction jobs.
Soon after they moved into the apartment on July 30, neighbors started complaining, the San Diego Union Tribune reported, describing a volatile relationship with frequent arguing and fighting inside the apartment.
Norris and Smith returned to Anderson in September with Smith returning to California in October to check into a drug treatment center.
Norris flew to California on Nov. 1 and posted on Facebook that she broke her cell phone.
