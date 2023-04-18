ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has pleaded guilty to causing the 2019 death of a Chesterfield motorcyclist.
Martha Neata-Skehan, 68, entered the plea Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 as a result of an agreement between the prosecution and defense.
Judge Angela Warner-Sims set sentencing for May 15.
Brian Harney, 49, died in an Indianapolis hospital several weeks after the Sept. 27, 2021, accident.
Harney was taken to the hospital with a head injury after the accident on Ind. 67, just west of County Road 500 East.
Harney was riding a motorcycle east on Ind. 67 and attempted to turn onto 500 East as a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Neata-Skehan approached from the rear, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Neata-Skehan was traveling on the right shoulder as she approached the intersection, the release said. Harney attempted to turn the motorcycle as Neata-Skehan continued in the Rogue through the intersection on the right shoulder.
Police said Harney's motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of the Rogue as it turned.