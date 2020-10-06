ANDERSON — Like any large employer, the city of Anderson has been faced with employees testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city has been aggressive in testing people and placing them in quarantine.
Approximately 20 people have tested positive, he said Monday, but the city has tested many more people since the pandemic started in March.
“We’ve had it in every department,” Eicks said. “We have been testing people and doing contact tracking. If an employee tests positive they are quarantined for 16 days.
“We’re in contact with the doctors every day,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe.”
Eicks said most of the confirmed cases are being contracted by employees outside of work.
“We’re keeping it under control,” he said.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city acted quickly to put in place several procedures following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Madison County Health Department.
“We took some extra precautions as well,” he said. “We felt pretty fortunate about everything, but we have 600 employees and some work in close proximity.
“Even though we ask people to wear masks and keep social distancing, there is always the chance someone can contract the virus,” Broderick said. “You can’t control what people do in their personal life.”
He said the majority of all the departments have had one or two people test positive.
“We do contact tracking when that happens,” the mayor said. “We ask people to quarantine. Send people for testing and a follow-up test. No one comes back unless they test negative.”
Almost all the people who have tested positive are back to work now and doing well, he said. One worker remains under a doctor’s care.
“We continue to be cautious on our plans to fully reopen city government,” he said. “We’re watching the numbers in the state and county and, in many ways, it’s not getting any better.”
