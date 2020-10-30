ANDERSON — The WorkOne office in Anderson has been closed until Nov. 9.
The office in the former Harrison College site at 53rd and Main streets was closed Friday after an employee or employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
There was no activity at the offices Friday.
“We are aware of the situation, and proper protocols are being followed”, Scott Olson, media director for Indiana Workforce Development, said Friday in an email.
He said in the meantime individuals needing assistance can go online to schedule virtual appointments.
To schedule an appointment, people are asked to call 765-642-4981 and they will receive a return telephone call.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said no one from WorkOne has contacted the health department.
She said some businesses that get a positive test result choose to close for cleaning and reopen. She said some businesses with employees in quarantine determine their staffing levels are too low to remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.