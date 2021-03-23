ANDERSON – The city of Anderson has written off more than $710,000 in unpaid utility bills from 2019.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday voted to write-off the unpaid electric, water, sewer, stormwater and trash bills as recommended by City Controller Doug Whitham.
“All of these are from 2019,” Whitham said. “The jury is still out on 2020.”
The utility collections for 2020 could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic with any local residents either losing their employment or placed on furlow.
“The amount is comparable to previous years,” Whitham said.
Last year the city wrote off $898,752 in unpaid utility bills from 2018 and $680,160 in 2019 for bills due in 2017.
This year the city wrote off the following unpaid bills by utility in the following amounts: Anderson Light & Power, $461,048; Anderson Water Department, $92,950; Anderson Water Pollution Control Department, $105,423; Anderson Stormwater Department, $15,588; and trash, $35,053.
