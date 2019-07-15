ANDERSON – Although no lease agreement has been reached, the Anderson Youth Center will continue to use the facilities of the Anderson Township trustee for programming.
Former Trustee John Bostic started the youth center program at 2828 S. Madison Ave. and oversaw the construction of a $2.2 million field house for programming.
Bostic lost his bid for reelection to Republican Mike Shively last November, and since the first of the year, the two men have been unable to reach a lease agreement with the City of Anderson to allow the youth center to operate in the facilities.
In June, Bill Watson, now a former member of the board of directors for the youth center, said the board was disbanding and the programming would end July 18, the final day of the summer camp. However, Shively said Monday that the youth center would be allowed to use the facility.
“I haven’t talked with the mayor (Thomas Broderick Jr.),” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, there is still a gentleman’s agreement with the youth center.”
Shively said he has not charged the youth center a rental fee and has not billed it for utility costs.
“This office is supporting the youth center,” he said.
Montague Oliver, representing Bostic at last week's Anderson Township Advisory Board meeting, said fall programming would start Aug. 6. Tutoring, arts and crafts, basketball and pickle ball will be offered.
The youth center board of directors for the includes Bostic, local attorney Max Howard and Anikka King.
Oliver said the youth center would operate from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and a local pickle ball organization would use the field house Monday, Thursday and Saturday.
The field house is open for walkers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Is there any objection?” Oliver asked during last week's meeting.
There was no response from Shively or the members of the advisory board.
Shively first proposed a 36-month lease with the youth center at a cost of $3,000 per month to include utilities. That offer was amended to $2,000 per month, but no lease agreement has been finalized.
The Broderick administration leased the former Army Reserve Building in the 2900 block of Madison Avenue for 50 years at $1 per year to Bostic when he served as Anderson Township trustee in 2016. The lease agreement required the operation of youth programming at the building.
After his election, Shively sought to have the city administration sign a new lease agreement to allow the sub-leasing of the facility to generate income.
Shively’s intent was to use funds generated from leasing space in the building to help pay for the $2.2 million field house that opened in 2018. The annual bond payment is $140,000 for 20 years, currently paid through poor relief funds collected through property taxes.
Broderick has declined to sign a new agreement allowing for the sub-leasing of the facility by Shively until a lease is finalized with the not-for-profit youth center.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.