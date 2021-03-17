ANDERSON — Bill Watson of the Anderson chapter of the NAACP on March 10 proposed partnering with the Anderson Community Schools board to develop a plan to improve education for the district’s Black children.
That same evening, Lindsay Brown and Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who since last year have pushed for an inclusive superintendent search process, called for the board to update the public on the search for a new superintendent.
Watson, who takes an institutional approach, looks for change through good works that show success over time.
Brown and Dixon-Tatum, working either in concert or individually, seek immediate policy changes through what some, such as Watson, consider a more adversarial approach.
“I’m doing things through action,” said Watson, NAACP first vice president over education and community involvement. “I have found that working together works. If you really want to get something done, ask, ‘What can I do to help?’ ”
Though Watson has a different style, his end goal is similar to that of Brown and Dixon-Tatum: a better standard of living and future for the Black community of Anderson.
The notion that there are two styles of civil rights activity in Black communities goes back more than a century when people debated whether to follow the philosophy of Booker T. Washington or that of W.E.B. DuBois. Washington advocated that Black people earn their place in American society by showing they were worthy; DuBois demanded full civil rights without proof of worthiness.
In the mid-20th century, a similar narrative circulated about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, specifically around the use of violence.
Susan Hall-Dotson, Black history coordinator at the Indiana Historical Society, said all of these narratives are based on misquoted ideas and that all were civil rights leaders looking to advance Black lives and their station in American society.
“Malcolm never killed anybody, but somebody killed him,” she noted.
Whether it’s confrontation at government meetings or protests in the streets, and whether they are posed as requests or demands, petition for change is about life-altering and sometimes life-threatening inequities, Hall-Dotson said.
“There is nothing passive about any of that, even the micro-aggressions, because it’s persistent, pervasive,” she said.
Watson, who began his civil rights advocacy in 1971, said there was a time that he took a similar approach to that of the younger generation that includes Brown, Dixon-Tatum, Anikka King, Kim Townsend and Terrell Brown. Each of these champions of the Black community in Anderson is involved in various civic pursuits, from local government to education.
“In my day, I was the most militant, without a doubt,” Watson said. “But that day has come and gone. And I learned a better way. Confrontation is not a better way. Adversarial relationships don’t last. They get you through a temporary situation.”
Watson believes the younger representatives in the Black community aren’t willing to respect the hierarchy. For instance, he said, Anikka King told NAACP President James Burgess that she wanted his seat.
“You can’t just come and get in front of the class. You got to spend your time in the trenches,” Watson said. “There have been so many other people who have been working so long. It’s their turn.”
King remains unapologetic.
“They need to go somewhere and sit down because the movement we have right now is real. We are very serious,” she said. “You cannot correct what you are unwilling to confront. Without bringing it to light, how are you going to fix it?”
People fighting verbally, through letters and through other action, also are volunteering, said King, who serves on a safe schools committee and makes recommendations for the Indiana University Groups program.
“Not only am I talking to ACS, I am working within the building,” she said.
And it’s not just a Black thing, King said. An increasing number of white allies are becoming more vocal about the plight of marginalized people, she said.
King said she suspects some response by members of the white majority to the demands of Black civil rights leaders may be cultural. For instance, she admitted some people might be put off by her direct approach, but it’s incumbent on them to learn about other cultures so they can become more comfortable.
“I have always been a genuine and direct person. So why would I change who I am for this situation? So why would I become soft and become someone I am not?” she asked.
Some people are uncomfortable with her expressions as a “progressive, liberated Renaissance woman,” King said.
“I have no problem confronting situations where the law is being broken,” she explained. “For some people, they are caught up in that kind of thinking about women. But if you look at demographics, we are the majority. We have every right to express ourselves.”
Though Martin Luther King Jr.’s style is the path of least resistance, it takes both passive and confrontational styles to effect change, according to Dixon-Tatum.
“It’s very important to have different styles because, obviously, the peaceful style is more palatable. But if there is no Malcolm to deal with, how long would it have taken to make the Martin path work?” she asked.
The Malcolm X style of confrontation tends to be considered more militant because it involves talking back and talking about acting back, Dixon-Tatum said. Instead of asking for respect, those who follow this approach demand it.
“With Malcolm, he was basically talking about self-protection,” Dixon-Tatum explained. “He wasn’t seeking to go out and hurt people for no reason.”
The changes she and others are demanding aren’t new to Anderson, she said. Many are unresolved issues that had been tackled by earlier civil rights leaders, including the local Concerned Clergy.
“Now, it’s this new school that’s saying, ‘We’re OK with talking with you, but if we’ve got to write letters, we’ve got to go to the Statehouse, we’re going all in,’” Dixon-Tatum said. “We want you to know it’s serious, and we’re not going away. New school says, ‘We’re going to keep talking about this thing until somebody is responsive.’”
