ANDERSON — The City of Anderson has announced the return of the summer concert series at the Dickmann Town Center.
The concert series will resume at 7:30 p.m. June 4, featuring local duo Cook and Belle.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. administration canceled the 2020 summer concert series and the annual July 4 parade and concert. The city is hoping to have local country artist Corey Cox perform after the 2021 Independence Day parade.
“All of the concerts will be held downtown at the Dickmann Town Center park with social distancing precautions,” Broderick said.
The Broderick administration is exploring the possible return of several other outdoor activities in the downtown area this year.
“This was one of the city-sponsored events that people told me they missed the most,” Broderick said. “Now that our county is recognized as being in the blue stage by the state’s COVID-19 ranking system, we determined that it was safe to move ahead and schedule this year’s concert performances."
Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 concert series, the events in the downtown park attracted a large gathering of local residents.
