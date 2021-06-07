ANDERSON — When Anderson’s new Transit Center opens sometime in July it has been designed to save energy and lower the cost for taxpayers.
The Transit Center, being constructed at 13th and Jackson streets, was designed by krM Architecture of Anderson with collaboration from offices in Indianapolis and Detroit.
"The Anderson Transit Center has been designed by our team to achieve LEED Gold certification. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world," according to Sally Meyer, marketing and business development director for KrM.
Meyer said designing to meet the gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council means the Transit Center will be more energy and resource-efficient and generating less waste.
The Transit Center also includes ground-source geothermal technology, which is a highly efficient renewable energy technology for heating and cooling.
Solar panels have been installed to help lower the cost of electricity.
The City of Anderson Transit System terminal will be on the north side of the first floor, with a loading and unloading zone to the east.
The remaining first-floor space and the second and third floors will be available for leasing to developers.
Jackson Street between 14th and 13th streets will be reduced to two lanes with the current right lane modified for parking in front of the terminal.
Thirteenth Street will be closed to through traffic between Jackson and Meridian streets, and the alley west of the Dickmann Town Center will be converted to two-way traffic.
The project is costing $8.5 million. The city received a $6.3 million grant and $1.5 million from the Anderson Redevelopment Commission to help pay for the project.
