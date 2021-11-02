ANDERSON — Each year, the Salvation Army hosts its Red Kettle fundraiser that has volunteers stand outside retail stores, ringing a bell and taking donations from community members.
This year however, community members will be able to donate virtually as well. On Nov. 1, Salvation Army launched its Virtual Red Kettle, which lets people donate to the s Red Kettle fundraiser online.
“People can post it to their social media, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter,” said Salvation Army Anderson Maj. Mike Wolfe. “They may not be getting out to the store, or it might be easier if they give with a credit or debit card or PayPal.”
The Salvation Army expects a decrease in cash donations because some major retail chains have closed, many shoppers no longer carry money and foot traffic is down.
“I think this year’s a good year to use it because a lot of people are shopping and may not have cash. However, we do have at the kettle’s sign where people can give with their phone,” Wolfe said. “More and more people don’t have cash in hand or change, and therefore the Virtual Red Kettle’s good.”
With the launch of the Virtual Red Kettle, there is an option for peer-to-peer campaigns as well as crowdfunding.
In the peer-to-peer campaigns, individuals or teams can set up their own fundraising page through Virtual Red Kettle and set a goal.
Crowdfunding will be used by local organizations, and the money will help local communities.
The Salvation Army of Anderson will participate in the Virtual Red Kettle via crowdfunding.
“Our goal for the Virtual Red Kettle is $20,000 to begin. Our total Christmas goal, which is the Virtual Red Kettle and regular Red Kettles in front of the stores and money sent in the mail, is $220,000,” Wolfe said.
All of the money raised by Salvation Army of Anderson will be put back directly into the community.
“We’ll be serving approximately 1,300 families here for the holidays. About 1,800 children will receive food, toys and clothing for Christmas,” Wolfe said. “Change goes into the kettle, and change comes out. Change in families, change in children’s lives.”
In-person Red Kettle fundraising runs through Dec. 24, while online fundraising will continue until the end of the year. Anderson's Virtual Red Kettle is at https://donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/campaign/anderson-virtual-red-kettle-2021/c373065.
Go to registertoring.com if you are interested in volunteering to stand and ring a bell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.