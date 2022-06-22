ANDERSON — There is a waiting list approaching 900 families for public housing in Anderson.
The Anderson Housing Authority Board on Wednesday learned that the waiting list for people with Section 8 housing vouchers is at 321, and the waiting list for public housing is now at 527.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said the public housing waiting list is for properties the agency owns.
AHA has 1,316 active Section 8 housing vouchers, with 82 families currently seeking a place to reside.
Townsend said the agency has issued 1,414 vouchers, and 16 families are waiting for inspections to be completed before moving in. “Rents are increasing,” she said.
The average monthly housing vouchers range from $550 to $600.
AHA has 118 public housing units available, and all the facilities are at 100% capacity.
“There is a need,” Townsend said, for affordable housing.
The agency is preparing to issue a request for proposals for 100 project-based vouchers.
Townsend said there is a commitment for 12 vouchers for the Anderson Scholar House project through JobSource that will supply apartments for single-parent families for the adults furthering their education.
JobSource plans to open four units in July at an apartment complex it purchased from Anderson University, with eight units to open by the end of the year.
Townsend said AHA received a $20,000 rental assistance grant from United Way of Madison County to provide long-term rental assistance to 10 families.