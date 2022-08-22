ALEXANDRIA — The annual Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market has been temporarily relocated for the first time in its history.
Powwow Chairwoman Debbie Webb said the usual location of Athletic Park in Anderson was unavailable, forcing the event to be relocated to Beulah Park in Alexandria. Organizers plan to return the event to Athletic Park in the near future.
Athletic Park is close to the original Andersontown village, adding to the event’s historical significance, Webb noted. Beginning with the first powwow in 2004, she said, the mission has been to honor the city’s heritage and founding.
Members of multiple tribes such as Sioux, Navajo, Pueblo, Santo Domingo, Cherokee, Yaqui, Ojibwe, Delaware, Miami, Apache and others will be represented. The powwow is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Men’s and women’s dancing in many styles — fancy, cloth, traditional, hoop, grass, jingle and others — will be performed. World champion hoop dancer Patrick Willie will perform, according to Webb.
Dancers often wear “regalia,” which is different from a costume in that the materials are priceless heirlooms, Webb noted. She mentioned a dancer named Ella Pace, whose regalia ribbon work and wool fabric has been passed down through the generations.
Those attending the powwow will have a chance to learn a move or two during open dancing on both days.
The powwow will also feature award-winning artists and musicians. Among them will be Huntington native Katrina Mitten, whose work is part of the collection in the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian.
Other artists such as painter Norris Chee, silversmith Nelson Garcia and jewelers Mary and Lorenzo Tafoya will display and sell their creations.
Musician Douglas Blue Feather and multi-dimensional artist Gabriel Ayala will perform on both days. Webb said the two are slated to have a joint concert Saturday.
Guests of all ages will have the ability to try Native American staples such as fry bread and Indian tacos as they take in each day’s events.
They’ll also have the chance to gain a greater understanding and appreciation of the original inhabitants of the Madison County area and their culture, Webb said.
Single-day general admission will be $7. Children 8 and under will be admitted free. Parking is also free. Guests will be allowed to come and go during the day. More information, including a schedule of events, can be found at andersontownpowwow.org.