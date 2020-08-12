DALEVILLE — The Daleville Town Council discussed possible options for animal control during its meeting on Monday.
"Over the weekend we had a large number of stray animals come in and it's starting to get out of control," Councilman Adam Jones said.
The town has looked into working with shelters in Muncie and Anderson to take its stray animals but the shelters simply don't have the room.
Currently the town has one crate at town hall where a stray can be kept temporarily. A photo is then posted to Facebook and the town asks its followers to help locate the owners.
Usually they are able to get the animals reunited with their owners quickly, said Jones, but the town needs a plan for when they have to deal with multiple strays.
The council discussed possible solutions, including an outdoor kennel, and fees to pay for them. Jones was given the task of investigating the problem further and report back to the council.
Checking flood insurance
Council President Tom Roberts said the town received a letter from Department of Natural Resources about the town not participating in the National Flood Insurance Program.
Roberts asked council members to research the program ahead of next month's meeting.
To participate, the town would need to adopt an ordinance and would be responsible for enforcement.
Doing so would allow residents to purchase flood insurance through the NFIP. Properties with improvements in the flood zone and federally backed mortgages would be required to buy the insurance.
"I want to do what's right for the town and for the residents," Roberts said.
In other business, it was announced that the splash pad will close for the season after the Labor Day holiday.
• The council approved the lowest of two quotes, $3,470, to replace two valves including labor for the water department.
• Waste Management has switched to an automated truck and will be sending residents instructions on how to set their garbage cans on the curb.
