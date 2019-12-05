ANDERSON — A zip line, giant polar bear slide and a snow ball fight will all be part of the city of Anderson’s annual Christmas celebration and parade.
The theme is “Home for the Holidays” with a number of activities planned this Saturday. All the events scheduled at the celebration are free to the public.
The weather is cooperating with temperatures forecast in the mid 40-degree range with clear skies.
This year, the city of Anderson is installing additional holiday lighting in the area surrounding the Dickmann Town Center, at 12th Street and Meridian Plaza.
The skating rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. There is no charge to use the skating rink and special skates for the synthetic ice.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. will light the Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. followed by the showing of “Home Alone” at 7 p.m.
Activities will start at 3 p.m. at the Dickmann Town Center. The parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Eighth and Meridian streets. Broderick will lead the parade and will be joined by the Anderson Community Schools Honor Guard.
The parade will travel south on Meridian Street to 13th Street and travel west to Jackson Street and conclude at Seventh Street.
There are 45 parade units and floats signed up to participate with music provided by the Anderson High School Marching Highlanders.
Santa Claus will arrive at the Santa House at 3 p.m. with live reindeer on site until 5 p.m.
Children can have their pictures taken with Santa and Disney princesses from 3 to 5 p.m.
The zip line, polar bear slide and snow ball fight are scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Northview Church will have a craft tent also from 3 to 7 p.m.
Ballet Folklorico, a local dance troupe, will take the stage at 4 p.m. for a performance.
Title sponsors for the event are Community Hospital Anderson, Pay Less Super Markets, Jam Printing, Nestle, The Christian Center, Storage of America, The Landings Office Park, Sugarfork Crossing and Countryside Manor.
Local children can visit Santa at Dickmann Town Center during the following hours: Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.
