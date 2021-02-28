ANDERSON — Only one thing was missing from the city of Anderson’s annual Black History Month program: the call and response, a historical fixture of the Black church that is common in live programs offered by the Black community.
But the enthusiasm was still there even though it didn’t take place in the city’s auditorium and the audience had to view it from the comfort of wherever they were because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the enthusiasm of the participants remained visible.
Still, the show must go on, said the city’s Civil and Human Rights Director Tamie Dixon-Tatum, mistress of ceremonies for the program, who said Black History is about sharing the triumphs and struggles of the African American community. In addition, it celebrates the artistic, cultural, intellectual, entrepreneurial and political achievements, she said.
“The program is important because it’s important to preserve, acknowledge, embrace, produce and reproduce our greatness, our excellence, our contributions to Anderson and across the U.S.,” she said.
A silver lining to the pandemic cloud, however, was that Anderson’s Backyard Black History & Black History in the Making program was able to be offered virtually at two times on Sunday. Part 2 of the Black History Month program will be offered next week.
The event included an invocation from Pastor Delray Trotter from the sanctuary of Allen Chapel AME Church; dance by the William Harvey dance Academy, the Generation of Steppers and Keep It Movin’ Academy of Dance; and musical and spoken word performances by area youth.
“Black history is American history, and Anderson‘s history is our history, too,” Dixon-Tatum said.
Anderson’s Black community, she said, is following in the footsteps of their ancestors.
“Our African American ancestors were dreamers who got the job done with excellence in spite of their struggles,” she said.
The program also included a tribute to local Black historian Bonnie White-Collier, who has worked at preserving Anderson’s African American history for more than a decade.
“Thank you for not allowing us to lose the quality of our ancestors,” Dixon-Tatum said.
