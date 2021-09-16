ANDERSON — After a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans are moving forward for the return of the traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner in Anderson.
For 37 years, volunteers have worked together to provide a free Thanksgiving Day meal to local residents.
That tradition will return under a slightly different format for 2021.
Instead of being located at the Geater Center, the preparation of the meals will be taking place at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church.
Organizer James Warner said Monday at an organizing meeting the change was made because the church offers a larger facility to allow for precautions to be taken because of the pandemic.
“This meeting is to get help from the community on how to have the annual dinner,” he said. “We have been asked by many people if we’re going to have the dinner this year.”
Two years ago the program provided more than 1,400 meals and organizers are planning to deliver 1,500 meals this holiday.
Warner said last year many people in the community didn’t have a Thanksgiving Day meal.
Organizer Tom Synder said the dinner will take place unless there are unforeseen circumstances.
“This is an important step in the return of the dinner,” he said. “This meal has been provided for more than three decades and we only missed last year.”
Snyder said only meal carry out and delivery will be available and no meals will be served at the Anderson Zion Baptist Church.
The precautions include:
- All volunteers have to be vaccinated before Thanksgiving Day.
- No volunteers under the age of 12.
- The wearing of masks is required.
- Social distancing will be observed.
- No visitors will be allowed inside the church.
“Our objective is to move forward,” Snyder said.
Warner said Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said officers will again be delivering meals to local residents.
The meals will be left at the doorways.
People picking up meals at the church will drive up to the north entrance and the meals will be placed in the trunk of vehicles by volunteers.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, said she has toured the church facility and the precautions being implemented are adequate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This is an important event,” Mellinger said. “We want it to take place.”
Volunteers should be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before Thanksgiving.
“Get a shot, wear a mask,” Warner stressed.
Snyder said the organizers are hoping to raise $20,000 for the annual meal including turkey, deserts and all the side dishes.
Rev. Edgar Woodall, pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church, said members of the church have annually prepared the yams for the meal.
“We’re involved early on preparing for the meal,” he said. “People need to be fed.
“I’m concerned about safety of the people working that day,” Woodall said. “We need to cover as many bases as possible.”
Donations can be mailed to: Gospel Highlights, P.O. Box 3066, Anderson, IN, 46018. Checks made payable to Thanksgiving Day Dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.