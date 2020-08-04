ANDERSON — For 37 years, volunteers have worked together to provide a free Thanksgiving Day meal to local residents.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizer James Warner announced Tuesday that this year’s meal has been canceled.
Warner said the Thanksgiving Day meal will return in 2021.
The decision to cancel the Thanksgiving Day meal was made after Warner talked with board members and volunteers.
“The volunteers thought it was the right thing to do,” Warner said. “We didn’t know what kind of help we would have to prepare and serve the meal because of the pandemic.”
The effort to provide the Thanksgiving Day meal starts weeks beforehand as local churches volunteer to prepare the food items and hundreds of volunteers work on the holiday to prepare meals for delivery and service at the Geater Center.
“The best thing to do was cancel this year,” Warner said. “We knew that some of the volunteers would not be willing to wear a mask.”
Warner said the decision hurts the people that count on the free meal and fellowship.
“I’m sorry we had to do it,” he said.
Last year, the Geater Center program provided more than 1,400 meals to local residents.
Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center, said Tuesday they will continue to provide a free meal on Thanksgiving Day.
“We’re working with local organizations to have more meal distribution centers,” he said. “We would like to have the distribution centers located throughout Anderson so people don’t have to travel more than a mile.”
Spaulding said last year the Christian Center distributed an estimated 600 to-go meals to local residents.
“By the Geater Center not providing a meal this year, it will absolutely mean that we will see an increase in demand,” he said.
“We always tried to have our distribution centers in locations that didn’t compete with the Geater Center distribution,” Spaulding said.
Last year, the Christian Center, with an army of volunteers, was providing 500 meals at Park Place Church of God and Anderson First Church of the Nazarene.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
