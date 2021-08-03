ANDERSON — An additional class was added to the list of quarantined classrooms in Anderson Community Schools on Tuesday.
Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement for ACS, said that a third grade class at Valley Grove Elementary had been quarantined beginning Tuesday.
That brings the total to seven classrooms in the district quarantined because of a close contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19 in the first week of the school year.
Other quarantined classrooms include a third grade class at Tenth Street Elementary, a fifth grade class at Anderson Intermediate School, a second grade class and two fourth grade classes at Valley Grove Elementary and a third grade class at Eastside Elementary School.
Anderson Community Schools released a statement Monday evening on its social media channels and in a message to parents regarding COVID-19 cases at ACS. The message said parents would be notified directly if a positive case affects their student. It also said no changes are currently planned for the district's reentry plan. Parents were asked to keep their students at home if they are not feeling well.
