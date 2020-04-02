ANDERSON – Partnerships are being formed in the city of Anderson to help residents cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Anderson Preparatory Academy and the First Church of the Nazarene are working together to provide food items and other necessary household essentials.
Senior Pastor Joseph Dagostino said the church passed out food the first two weeks of the stay-at-home directives. On Wednesday, church staff switched to giving essentials like toilet paper, paper towels and toothpaste.
“APA is passing out meals and they’re doing a great job of it,” he said. “People were asking us if we had these type of things, so we decided to switch.”
Dagostino said the church had 250 packages available for distribution Wednesday.
The response from the public has been good.
“These past two weeks we’ve had over 2,000 views,” he said about the church’s website.
All the staff members had Bible verses printed on their face masks.
Jill Barker, commandant at Anderson Preparatory Academy, has been distributing food for several weeks, passing out 2,000 to 3,000 meal packages daily.
“We’re trying to help the community,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if the kids go to APA. They’re part of the community and we love Anderson.”
Barker said there are grant funds available to help cover a portion of the cost and APA is providing the remainder.
“I’m hopeful we will go back to school, but it doesn’t look very hopeful with the extended 30-day order,” she said.
Tammy Schmitz, a member of First Nazarene, came to pick up the essentials.
“I’m ready to get out,” she said. “With the kids being at home there is some conflict. On the nice days, we’re able to get out.”
Schmitz said her husband does the shopping when he gets off work.
“This is very important,” she said of the distribution. “We just got back from the school (APA) that gave us enough food for a week.”
Schmitz said people should only get out when they need to and be sure to wash their hands frequently.
“People are not taking it serious,” she said.
Charles Thurber walked to the church to get the supplies. He said he just started back to work.
“It’s hard to have to stay home,” he said.
Tiara Thurber said the family is struggling with obtaining food.
“It’s been tough,” she said.
April Ball was at APA picking up food for four children.
“It’s pretty important,” she said of the distribution. “Especially with me losing my job because of everything going on in the world today.
“My assumption was I would go back to work in April, but now they said it may be May,” Ball said. “I will be applying for unemployment.”
Like many people, Ball said the cabin fever is awful.
“Being stuck at home is no fun,” she said.
Alicia Pugh was picking up food for her niece who is a single mother and working in home health care.
“She needs this,” Pugh said. “This is beautiful. This is the least I can do for her.”
Pugh said she is working from home and staying home.
