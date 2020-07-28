ANDERSON — Anderson Preparatory Academy on Tuesday became the latest school to announce a short delay to the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“Due to a supply chain disruption, the Anderson Preparatory Academy Board of Directors has voted to delay the start of school for students until Monday, August 10, 2020,” school officials said in a prepared statement.
The original start date was Aug. 6. However, teachers still will be expected to report on Aug. 3, as originally scheduled.
“We will use the two additional days to provide additional professional development in order to better prepare our teachers for the upcoming school year,” the statement said.
Anderson Community Schools was the first to announce a delay in in-person classes to at least Sept. 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, virtual classes will start as scheduled on Aug. 5.
Daleville Community Schools also announced a delay to Aug. 10 to allow more time for delivery of disinfectant supplies.
