ANDERSON — Anderson Preparatory Academy’s elementary building is the latest school to go all-virtual because of the spread of COVID-19 and its delta variant.
APA Superintendent Jill Barker announced Tuesday that the elementary school, 2200 W. 22nd St., would be virtual starting Wednesday through Sept. 6.
“Our goal was to be in-person all year if we possibly could, but the safety of our APA family remains paramount,” she said. “This was a very tough decision to make as we know our students do best in-person; however, we have to do whatever it takes to keep our APA family safe.”
Students at the 29th Street campus, which serves grades six through 12, continue to attend in-person classes.
APA is one of several Madison County schools that has classrooms quarantined or entire buildings in virtual learning because of a surge in the pandemic.
Positive test results for a few students at the elementary school were reported over the weekend, triggering contact tracing that led to the quarantine of three classes, Barker said. Two more positive cases were reported Tuesday afternoon, requiring two more classrooms to be added to the quarantine list.
“Because of our small size, that equates to 33% of our elementary students out.”
School officials consulted with the Madison County Health Department, which recommended the elementary students go all-virtual through Wednesday, Sept. 1. The school already had an eLearning day scheduled for Sept. 3, so it was decided not to return until after the Labor Day weekend, Barker said.
