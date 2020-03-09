ANDERSON – Though there are no reports yet of coronavirus, one Madison County School already has made a decision to close down its building on Tuesday and Wednesday after meeting its virus protocol threshold.
Anderson Preparatory Academy reports having several cases of Influenza A, Influenza B, and strep throat leading to several student and staff absences.
Students will be participating in eLearning to minimize disruption.
