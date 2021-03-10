ANDERSON — Isla Shank, 10, carefully pieced together the circuit board she was making out of cardboard.
“It’s like a little LED light with the battery. It made the battery light up and was super cool,” the fourth grader said.
The hands-on project is one of many ways Anderson Preparatory Academy tries to set itself apart and create a learning space that meets the educational needs of all its students.
The K-12 school recently learned its charter has been renewed for five years through the 2025-26 school year by the Ball State University Office of Charter Schools. Once the school receives the documents, the renewal is expected to be ratified by the school’s board on March 30.
“Going through a renewal during a pandemic was very challenging, and I’m extremely proud of our school for demonstrating resilience and perseverance,” said Commander Jill Barker, APA’s superintendent. “What was challenging about it? We had to find new tools in our toolbox and change how we approached renewal. A lot of the process is fact-finding, data analysis and document submission which is time-consuming. Our manpower was limited due to the challenges that COVID presents.”
The charter renewal process took place at the same time as the school’s annual financial audit, adding a layer to the challenges, Barker said.
“Usually our financial audits are done over the summer or early fall, but several factors delayed the audit process for us so we had to do the financial audit in tandem with renewal submission,” she said. “All of this is behind-the-scenes work, but it does mean that some administrators are not readily available at times. We had to be very strategic in how we pulled people to work on the renewal so that we were all readily available to meet the needs of our teachers and students and respond to any COVID cases quickly. This took a process that usually takes a few solid weeks to do and spread it out over several months.”
Renewal, Barker said, is an ongoing continuous improvement and accreditation process that examines academics, finance and governance. Review teams visit the school to observe classrooms, interview stakeholders and evaluate current practices.
“Every aspect of the school is examined and analyzed for current success and future sustainability,” she said. “We are required to submit a variety of documents that show every working aspect of the school, and we’re required to do data analysis to tell our story. It is a time of reflection and improvement and helps us strategize for improvement over the next renewal term. It is a very thorough process and truly evaluates every aspect of our school. It ensures accountability and transparency and makes sure that we are meeting the terms of our charter contract.”
APA’s achievements over the past five years include facility updates including new science, technology, engineering and math labs, a new high-ability program and expanded special education options.
“We have really expanded our community involvement and partnerships which have led to amazing partnerships and experiences for our students as well as incredible ways for us to holistically serve our families,” she said. “We have also been working with many of these partners to expand our approach to diversity and inclusion.”
APA also earned the highest diploma strength rating of any school in the county for the Class of 2020.
Though APA is fairly young, its graduates already have accomplished a great deal and are scattered throughout the globe, working in the fine arts and skilled trades, business and education, and law and medicine, Barker said. With its military emphasis, many graduates have gone on to join the various branches of the military.
“We also have several graduates who have started families, and they have started to enroll them at APA for kindergarten and early elementary,” she said.
In the coming five years, Barker said, the school hopes to continue with the implementation of APA Online, which was being explored prior to the pandemic, expanding course offerings and seeking ways to improve community partnerships.
The school has allowed Isla to explore her leadership skills through the Leader in Me program, based on Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Successful People.” She has used her leadership skills to start a schoolwide Corps Cash store where students can trade the incentive dollars they earn for toys, jewelry and other trinkets.
“We have a lot of slime and stress balls,” she said. “If (students) are really good at making bracelets, they could sell them for Corps Cash.”
Senior, Tyra Gillispie, 18, who followed her brother, Tony Gillispie, a member of APA’s first graduating class in 2013, said she appreciates the stability of having small classes in a smaller school.
“My brother had a great experience at APA, so my parents thought the same thing for me,” she said.
“It’s definitely like a family upbringing. We’re all super close.”
Active in the National Honor Society, volleyball, track and basketball, Gillispie just committed to the pre-med program at IUPUI for next year.
In her ninth year working at APA, first as first-grade and second-grade high-ability teacher and now as K-8 director of academics, Jessica Hornocker believes in the school’s mission so much, she commutes more than an hour each way from Indianapolis’ west side — and brings her three children with her.
“I think that our family atmosphere approach, our small class sizes and our approach to create individual learning plans for our students and concentrating on what they need to learn next is what makes the school special,” she said.
