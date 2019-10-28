ANDERSON — By the middle of November three new officers will be joining the Anderson Police Department.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday approved the hiring of the officers, all of whom have already passed the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and working full time for other departments.
The three new officers are: Michael Castro, 33, currently working for the Wabash Police Department and is planning to relocate to Anderson; Bradley Miller, 24, currently employed by the Jay County Sheriff’s Department; and Michael Porter, 36, working for the Cicero Police Department.
“I want to thank the officers that want to come to our department to serve the community,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “We’re happy to have you join our team.”
Interim APD Chief Jake Brown said all three are transfer hires from other departments and should start working in Anderson by mid-November.
Brown said this brings APD to 105 officers. The department is budgeted for 110 officers.
Animal Protection League contract
The Board of Public Safety approved a four-year contract with the Animal Protection League to continue to provide animal control services for the city.
Broderick said the Animal Protection League has a difficult task and is doing a great job for the city.
The $858,649 contract runs through Dec. 31, 2022, and is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.
Maleah Stringer, director of the Animal Protection League, said it costs approximately $556,000 per year to operate the shelter.
She said the shelter accepts animals from Madison County on a case by case basis.
Animal Protection League has been operating the city’s animal shelter since 2011.
