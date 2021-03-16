ANDERSON — Police believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in a Saturday incident involving a car that ended up in a small pond in the Hoosier Park roundabout.
Anderson Police Department officers were dispatched at 2:33 a.m. Saturday to the roundabout in front of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
According to an APD press release, when officers arrived at the scene they observed a silver passenger car submerged in the water.
The officers didn’t know if the vehicle was occupied and entered the cold water to check if anyone was trapped inside.
Officers discovered the vehicle was empty but found the driver, Jaclyn Linn, 32, of Anderson, in wet clothing near the water's edge.
Linn was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Charges are pending the outcome of a toxicology report.
