ANDERSON — Two men sought by the Madison County Drug Task Force were arrested Tuesday on warrants in separate but related incidents in which each led Anderson police on pursuits.
According to a prepared statement from Anderson Police Department Maj. Joel Sandefur, Cortlyn B. Nicely, 22, and Robert Hill Jr., 26, both of Anderson, each had been under surveillance after investigators received information they were living in a residence in the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive.
Nicely was arrested on warrant for an alleged violation of Drug Court and charged with possession of methamphetamine, less than 5 grams previous, and a warrantless arrest of leaving the scene of accident resulting in injury.
Hill was charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
According to the statement, investigators saw Nicely leave the residence along with three other people around 6 p.m. in a blue Ford Crown Victoria and requested assistance from uniformed officers in stopping the car. However, Nicely led the officers in a pursuit until the car he drove experienced engine trouble, colliding with two vehicles at the intersection of Indiana 32 and Satterfield Road.
Those involved in the collision suffered minor injuries, according to the statement.
“After Nicely crashed his vehicle, he fled the scene on foot, running into the CVS Store located at the corner of SR 32 and Satterfield Rd., to avoid capture,” Sandefur said in the statement.
As officers set up a perimeter around the store and safely removed patrons, a K-9 officer found an ammunition box and several rounds of ammunition near the Crown Victoria.
Nicely tried to avoid arrest by hiding in a second-story stock room, the report said.
“Police insist that when officers approached Nicely, he appeared to be running toward them,” the statement said. “Rather than surrender, police say Nicely jumped over a conveyor belt and ran from officers once more. At this point K9 was deployed to make the apprehension.”
Nicely continued to resist arrest, according to the statement, and was able to break free even after being hit with a Taser.
“K-9 was deployed a second time to make apprehension. Police were finally able to handcuff Nicely and take him into custody,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Hill and two other men also left the residence while under police surveillance.
“Police say all three appeared to be in an excitable state, with one person speaking on a cellphone,” the statement said.
Investigators reported seeing Hill and the other men concealing items inside their waistbands and transferring unknown items into a Hyundai Tiburon before driving away, the statement said.
“Officers also reported seeing Hill emerging from the residence wearing body armor and carrying some type of long barrel weapon,” it said.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on Hill, who had stopped at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Satterfield Road to add air to a low tire, the statement said. This led to a second vehicle pursuit that was terminated.
However, officers located the abandoned vehicle in a driveway in the 2000 block of East Seventh Street. Witnesses reported seeing Hill and a male companion flee on foot to a house in the 2000 block of East Sixth Street.
“Police established a perimeter around the house and began coordinating efforts with negotiators and SWAT,” the statement said.
However, Hill and the other person surrendered to police without incident.
Police also reported finding body armor and a look-alike toy gun on the premises.
