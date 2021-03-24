ANDERSON — A family dispute may have been the flashpoint for a Tuesday incident in which a 60-year-old man was shot and killed in a confrontation with an Anderson Police Department officer.
Silas Myers, 60, 100 block of West 29th Street, was shot by an APD officer at approximately 5:51 p.m. Tuesday after he fired shots at the officer.
Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said Wednesday that Myers exchanged words with family members in their residence.
“There was an exchange in the household,” Brown said. “We don’t know if there were threats.”
Brown said Myers exited the house with a shotgun and about that time 911 received calls of a man firing a gun in the area.
According to APD, the first officer arrived as shots were being fired.
Multiple witnesses reported that the suspect pointed the firearm at the officer, Assistant Chief Mike Lee said.
“The witnesses reported that the officer ordered the suspect to drop the gun several times but he refused to comply,” Lee said.
Brown said Myers fired at the officer, who then returned fire. Myers was wounded and taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Brown said APD could not find evidence that Myers had any previous encounters with Anderson or Madison County law enforcement.
“He lived there with family members for about six months,” Brown said of Myers. “We don’t know where he might have lived or traveled before.”
Brown said APD is the lead investigative agency, with assistance from the Indiana State Police.
He said the state police will assist with the analysis of evidence and the recorded 911 calls.
“We’re asking ISP to assist with the recordings,” Brown said. “That’s one area we are requesting assistance.”
Brown said investigators are awaiting the toxicology report on Myers.
“Obviously, we are mindful and respectful of the grief of family and friends,” he said. “We’re always taking care of the needs and well being of the officer."
The officer was uninjured. As is department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, according to officials.
The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.
