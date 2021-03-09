ANDERSON — Awaiting approval from the Pension Board later this week, the Anderson Police Department will have hired a 10th officer since Jan. 1.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved the hiring of Nicholas Gulde, 27, who is currently a detective with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.
Gulde is a graduate of Trine University with a degree in criminal justice and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2013.
Gulde is a lateral transfer to APD and once he completes some localized training will begin his duties as a patrol officer.
His hiring brings APD's personnel count to 108. The department is budgeted for 110 officers.
Gulde said he was recently married and his wife works in Muncie. He plans to move to Anderson.
“I’m excited to start a new chapter in my career,” he said.
Board OKs demolition
The board affirmed the request by the Anderson Municipal Development Department to demolish a house at 2508 Fletcher St. that was damaged by fire.
Trinna Davis said the owner resides in Tennessee and the department is awaiting confirmation that she received legal notice of the planned demolition.
Davis said the house has been vacant for several years.
Davis said the owner of 2444 Delaware St. that was damaged by fire wants to donate the property to the city of Anderson.
She said the Anderson Community Development Department is not accepting property donations currently.
The owner of a fire-damaged property at 1417 Walnut St. was given 30 days to demolish the house.
