ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has hired six prospective officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved Chief Jake Brown's request for them to begin training. If successful, they will bring the department’s staffing to 103.
APD is budgeted for 110 members in 2021.
The six prospective officers are:
Trent McFerran, 23, a graduate of Frankton High School and Ivy Tech Community College.
William Moss, 31, a graduate of Elwood High School. Moss is the father of three children.
Zachary Saylor, 24, is a graduate of Anderson High School and Trine University.
Joseph Thanas, 35, is a graduate of Anderson High School and a Marine Corps veteran.
Bryce Vanerman, 28, is a graduate of Anderson High School, married and has two children.
Marcus Brothern, 29, is a graduate of Butler High School and Anderson University. He is an Army Reservist.
All the officers will be required to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Anderson Police Department Field Training Program, which is overseen by Sgt John Baysinger.
In other business: At the request of Todd Fisher, director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, the Safety Board issued a vacate order for 2560 E. Sixth St.
The tenant has 10 days to vacate the property.
“It’s a fire hazard,” Fisher said. “I would hate to have anyone living there.”
The tenant has been in Environmental Court numerous times over the past years, he said.
“No work has been done to bring the property into compliance,” Fisher said. “It’s not safe to live there.”
He said the department will request a demolition order from the Safety Board at its Aug. 23 meeting.
Fisher said the cost of demolition will be placed as a lien on the property.
