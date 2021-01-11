ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department will be adding six patrol officers to its ranks.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety voted on Monday to approve the new officers, all of whom will have to attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Chief Jake Brown said the new hires bring the number of APD employees to 102. The department has a budget for 110 officers. Since December eight patrol officers have been hired.
The latest hires are: Matthew Blackmond, 28; Maranda Drake, 23; Dalton Hatcher, 22; John Jerabek, 36; Michael Pritchett, 29; and Jaien Webster, 21.
Among the new hires is a Black woman and a Black man.
Brown said all six have completed the application process and will begin virtual training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in mid-February. He said they are expected to start in-person training in Plainfield in March.
After completing the 30 weeks of training, the new officers will start on patrol in September, Brown said.
“We are moving forward with additional hiring,” the chief said. “We’re working off the application list and will begin in-person interviews.”
Brown said because of the coronavirus pandemic the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy was not operating for approximately five weeks.
The department is still accepting applications for officers from other law enforcement agencies to transfer to APD.
In other business: The Safety Board approved the bid process for the Anderson Fire Department to purchase a new ambulance.
Assistant Fire Chief Todd Cawthorn said this will be a new ambulance and delivery is expected in late fall.
The fire department has been remounting new ambulances to the existing chassis. Cawthorn said the remounts involve three rounds and the department is now in position to purchase a new ambulance with the available funding.
The Safety Board approved a 1% pay increase for the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police No. 48 and for United Auto Workers Local 1963 for 2021.
