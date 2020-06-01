ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating what is believed to be a Sunday morning self-inflicted stabbing.
According to a statement released Monday by APD Chief Jake Brown, police were called about 4:40 a.m. to the Steeplechase apartments in the 900 block of West 53rd Street where witnesses reported Anthony T. Henderson, 43, had stabbed himself in the chest. He reportedly stabbed himself with a kitchen knife during an argument involving family and a friend.
Police found Henderson lying on his back in front of the building with a stab wound to the upper chest.
He was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was scheduled to take place on Monday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.