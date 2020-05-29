ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an Anderson man in critical condition.
Police arrested Elliott W. Swallows, 41, 1700 block of Meridian Street, on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has placed Swallows on a 72-hour hold before formal charges are filed.
He is being detained on a full cash $20,000 bond.
According to the prosecutor's office, Jacob Phipps, 34, is at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
The Anderson Police Department affidavit of probable cause states Swallows was at his residence with his girlfriend, Kyrsten Arena, and Dakota Stephenson at approximately 6:16 p.m. Wednesday.
Two witnesses, Thomas Schoettmer and Charles Stuller, told police they went to Swallows' house with Phipps to talk about a leaf blower sold to Swallows.
The witnesses said they were allowed into the residence by Stephenson. They said Phipps and Swallows got into an argument and they saw Swallows pick up a handgun and fire three shots.
The two witnesses then left the house at the same time as Stephenson and Arena.
Swallows called 911, telling dispatch he just shot an intruder. When police arrived, they found Phipps lying on the floor of the living room with a gunshot wound to the head.
Swallows told police that he didn’t know if Stephenson let Phipps into the house and that Phipps started yelling at him.
He said Phipps started to approach him while he was seated on a couch and he thought he was going to get hit. Swallows said he picked up the handgun and fired three or four shots.
The probable cause affidavit states Swallow did purchase a leaf blower but that was not the reason for Phipps to come to the residence.
Swallows told police he “smokes and sells a little Katy” and that may be the reason for the visit.
Arena told police she saw no physical altercation between Swallows and Phipps but a “big guy” was walking toward Swallows.
Phipps suffered two gunshot wounds and was initially transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and then transported to Indianapolis.
