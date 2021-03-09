ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Verizon store Monday.
According to a press release, the robbery took place at approximately 2 p.m. at the store in the 2000 block of South Scatterfield Road.
Witnesses told police that three Black males wearing black masks and armed with handguns entered the store and escaped with an undetermined amount of cash.
According to scanner traffic at the time of the robbery, the three men escaped by traveling north on Scatterfield Road and then turned west on Mounds Road.
Police searched the area after receiving the call but were unable to locate the suspects.
The case remains under investigation.
