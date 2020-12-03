ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the death of a man who was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds Thursday.
APD Major Joel Sandefur said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Locust Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.
He said the department is treating the incident as a homicide.
Officers requested a search warrant for a house in the area, according to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.
