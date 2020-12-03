ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the death of a man who was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds Thursday.

APD Major Joel Sandefur said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Locust Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

He said the department is treating the incident as a homicide.

Officers requested a search warrant for a house in the area, according to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.