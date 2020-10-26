ANDERSON — Several family members and friends were gathered Monday morning at a memorial vigil for Arneshia Fuller, 28, ofAnderson, who was shot and killed Sunday night in the 1400 block Forkner Street.
Fuller was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay Noone said. Noone said preliminary findings indicate that Fuller died of multiple gun shot wounds to the chest and her death has been ruled a homicide.
The Anderson Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting, which happened at about 8:30 p.m.
A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said Monday that she heard an argument between Fuller and a man when she heard two gunshots.
She said Fuller and the man were standing outside her truck and the man left the scene traveling north.
Fuller's cousin Latoya Toney said she had no idea what happened
“She was funny,” Toney said. “She will be missed.”
Another woman identified as Cruz said she knew Fuller for about a year.
“She stayed out of trouble,” she said. “She was a good person and always had a smile on her face. She would help anyone and loved everyone.”
Several witnesses have been questioned by APD but no arrests have been made, according to a press release.
The press release indicates that detectives are following up several leads that have developed since the shooting.
Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigation Division at 765-648-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.
