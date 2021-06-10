ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman dead.
Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Nelle Street at 3:20 a.m. Thursday on a report of multiple gunshots and were informed two people were hit, according to APD Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight.
When officers arrived, they made contact with a 32-year-old man, who was responsive but suffering from gunshot wounds.
The officers than located a 37-year-old woman, who was wounded and unresponsive.
Investigators learned that the woman died from her injuries at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.
The man was transported in stable condition from Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Anderson to an Indianapolis hospital.
After talking with several witnesses, APD detectives said it was an isolated incident between the two people who suffered the gunshot wounds.
McKnight said the shooting took place in front of a residence and the two exchanged gunfire.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more details become available.
