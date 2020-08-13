ANDERSON — Locust Street in Anderson was closed Thursday as the Anderson Police Department investigated a midday shooting at 1310 Locust Street.
Tyrell Davis, 36, of Anderson was shot in the elbow and knee, APD spokesperson Major Joel Sandefur said.
His injuries are not life-threatening, but he was transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis due to the nature of the injuries.
Davis told police he was sitting on the porch of the home with some other people when the suspect walked up and shot him before fleeing down an alley.
He told police he did not know the identity of his attacker.
Police are looking for a Black male wearing black shorts and a black mask.
The home, adjacent property and alley, were taped off Thursday afternoon as police conducted their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.
Anonymous tips can be left on the city's Crime Stoppers line at 765-649-8310.
