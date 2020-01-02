LOGO19 Police Lights

ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday morning.

Kevin Lee Henson, 34, of Anderson told police he was shot on the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of West 22nd Street.

Henson drove himself to St. Vincent for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg around 11:12 a.m., said Maj. Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department.

Sandefur said it does not appear to be a random shooting and they do have a suspect in the case.

