ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday morning.
Kevin Lee Henson, 34, of Anderson told police he was shot on the front porch of a residence in the 300 block of West 22nd Street.
Henson drove himself to St. Vincent for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg around 11:12 a.m., said Maj. Joel Sandefur of the Anderson Police Department.
Sandefur said it does not appear to be a random shooting and they do have a suspect in the case.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story as more information becomes available.
