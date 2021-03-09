ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting last Thursday that injured an Anderson man.
Police said Antonio McKenzie, 20, was shot in both legs at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Park Avenue.
According to a press release, an officer was patrolling in the area of West 25th Street when he heard several gun shots.
Responding to the gunfire, the officer found McKenzie staggering through an open field on the south side of West 22nd Street. The officer dressed the victim’s wounds with his medical kit, while another officer applied a tourniquet.
McKenzie was transported to an Anderson hospital for treatment.
Police said there are no suspects in connection to the shooting and that the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
