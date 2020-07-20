ANDERSON – The disciplinary hearing to terminate the employment of Anderson Police Department officer Taylor Sanderson is tentatively set to take place next month.
APD chief Jake Brown requested in Februrary that Sanderson be terminated from the police department after a dispatcher with Madison County Central Dispatch filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against Sanderson.
Anderson City Attorney Paul Podlejski confirmed last week that the Anderson Board of Public Safety could consider Brown's request in August.
Sanderson was placed on unpaid leave in February.
Sanderson’s attorney Andrew Duncan submitted a letter to the Safety Board in February which spells out the four administration charges.
Those charges include: Conduct unbecoming of an officer; immoral conduct; conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare; and violation of department rules.
Duncan said the city also failed to comply with state statute because the notice of charges failed to provide the specific conduct comprising the administrative charges.
Podlejski said at the time the city complied with the requirements of the state statute.
“He (Sanderson) received notice after the Safety Board took action,” he said. “The claim was the notice but didn’t include the specific allegations.”
Podlejski said there are different provisions of the state statute and it was a matter of interpretation.
Sanderson will be provided the documentation before the hearing on what led to the request for his termination.
The disciplinary hearing will be conducted by the Anderson Board of Public Safety during an executive session, which will be followed by a public meeting.
Sanderson, a former Daleville officer, was hired by Anderson Police Department on June 5, 2018. He worked as a patrolman for Daleville from Oct. 19, 2015, to Feb. 1, 2018. He resigned from the Daleville Police Department.
The dispatcher who filed the complaint told The Herald Bulletin that Sanderson inappropriately touched her last October while the two were working.
The woman said Sanderson reached around her back and under her armpit to touch her chest as she was sitting at a computer while working at the dispatch center. The Herald Bulletin generally does not name people who report being victims of a sexual incident.
An internal investigation conducted by APD, and Chief Brown started disciplinary action against Sanderson.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings reviewed the result of the internal investigation and determined Sanderson’s actions didn’t warrant the filing of any criminal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.