Tyler McKeon

Tyler McKeon

ANDERSON — An Anderson police officer is being credited with saving a woman’s life after a traffic accident Tuesday.

The head-on crash took place at 1:02 p.m. near the intersection of First Street and Madison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they saw that 42-year-old Shelly Davis, Anderson, was trapped in her vehicle and bleeding severely.

Officer Tyler McKeon applied a tourniquet to the woman’s arm, ultimately saving her life.

Joni Brinkman, emergency department director at Community Hospital, confirmed the woman’s injuries included a torn artery in her right arm.

“She would have bled out at the scene if it were not for Officer McKeon’s swift reaction and response to what could have been a fatal situation,” Brinkman said in a news release.

Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee has nominated McKeon, a three-year member of the force, for the department’s Life Saving Award.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.