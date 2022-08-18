ANDERSON — An Anderson police officer is being credited with saving a woman’s life after a traffic accident Tuesday.
The head-on crash took place at 1:02 p.m. near the intersection of First Street and Madison Avenue.
When officers arrived, they saw that 42-year-old Shelly Davis, Anderson, was trapped in her vehicle and bleeding severely.
Officer Tyler McKeon applied a tourniquet to the woman’s arm, ultimately saving her life.
Joni Brinkman, emergency department director at Community Hospital, confirmed the woman’s injuries included a torn artery in her right arm.
“She would have bled out at the scene if it were not for Officer McKeon’s swift reaction and response to what could have been a fatal situation,” Brinkman said in a news release.
Anderson Police Chief Mike Lee has nominated McKeon, a three-year member of the force, for the department’s Life Saving Award.