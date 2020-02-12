ANDERSON — An Anderson Police Department officer facing possible termination has filed for a hearing before the Anderson Board of Public Safety.
Taylor Sanderson submitted a letter on Tuesday requesting the hearing.
APD Chief Jake Brown on Monday requested Sanderson’s termination from the department.
Sanderson had five days to request the hearing before the Board of Public Safety regarding the request for his termination or any other disciplinary action.
No hearing date had been set as of Wednesday.
City Attorney Paul Podlejski said the normal procedure is the hearing will be conducted by the Board of Public Safety in an executive session followed by a public meeting.
In the letter, Sanderson said he has not been apprised of the specific conduct comprising the charges against him that could lead to his termination.
Mike Anderson, president of the Anderson Fraternal Order of Police, said Sanderson will be represented by Indianapolis attorney Andrew Duncan through the union’s legal defense fund.
Sanderson, a former Daleville officer, was hired by Anderson Police Department on June 5, 2018. He worked as a patrolman for Daleville from Oct. 19, 2015, to Feb. 1, 2018.
On Monday, Safety Board member NiCale Rector made the motion to place Sanderson on unpaid leave. If he files an appeal within five days to request a hearing and prevails, he could be entitled to back pay.
Brown said Monday a citizen complaint was made last October and an internal investigation took place. He said the results were forwarded to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he received the APD report approximately one month ago from a deputy chief.
He said it was a report of an investigation for possible criminal charges against Sanderson.
“I read the complaint and report and viewed a video,” Cummings said. “I didn’t see anything that amounted to a crime.”
Anderson said at the Board of Public Safety meeting it was “unjust” for Sanderson to be suspended without pay when the prosecutor’s office decided not to file any criminal charges. He asked what allegations Sanderson was being charged with, if it was neglect of duty or violation of rules.
Brown said Sanderson will be provided the documentation before the hearing on what led to the request for his termination.
